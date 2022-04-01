RH to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $6.54 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.65.

RH opened at $326.09 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $320.81 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.33 and a 200 day moving average of $523.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in RH by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $266,764,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

