Richard A. Cross Sells 1,592 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Cross sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $17,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 408,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 53,556.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 247,518 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

