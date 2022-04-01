RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,800 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
CNPOF stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.
About RIV Capital (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RIV Capital (CNPOF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.