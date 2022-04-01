RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 399,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average of $161.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

