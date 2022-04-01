Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 4,944 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ALHC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 408,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,872. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $400,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.