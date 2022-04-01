Robert W. Baird Trims Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Target Price to $8.00

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $4.04 on Friday. Wejo Group has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEJO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,100,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

