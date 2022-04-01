Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading 10.2% Higher

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 80,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The firm has a market cap of C$194.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.
Robex Resources Company Profile (CVE:RBX)
