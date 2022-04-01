Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 13,100 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. 3,297,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,472. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

