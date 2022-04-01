Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

ROK traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $280.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.06 and a 200-day moving average of $309.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after acquiring an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

