Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 394.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

