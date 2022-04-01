Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 2,486 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $12,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86.

On Friday, March 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 2,153 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $11,044.89.

On Monday, March 7th, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $17,062.32.

Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 277,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,742. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,694,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

