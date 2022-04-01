ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $8.95 million and $1.37 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012766 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00241431 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.