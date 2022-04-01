Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,968 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $101,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.23. 601,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,959. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.11. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.71 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.