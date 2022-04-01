Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $130.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Shares of ROST opened at $90.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.59. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $399,510,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

