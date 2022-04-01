Royal Bank of Canada Increases Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $65.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

MEOH stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.78. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Methanex by 26.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,176,000 after buying an additional 135,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Methanex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

