Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Given New 750.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 755.00 to 750.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 931.00 to 845.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS ROYUF remained flat at $$85.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. Royal Unibrew A/S has a twelve month low of $85.42 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

