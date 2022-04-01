Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE RMT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,464. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
