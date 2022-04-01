RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,043 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,011,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.