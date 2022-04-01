RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,654 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,623. The firm has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $76.07 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

