RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,287 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.22. 8,794,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,777,873. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.