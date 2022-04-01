RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,287 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.22. 8,794,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,777,873. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

