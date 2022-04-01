Rupiah Token Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0% against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $194,935.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00108528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

