Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of First Horizon worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 719,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

