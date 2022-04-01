Ryan Mcinerney Sells 6,467 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visa alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26.

Shares of V traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.36. 6,557,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.29. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.