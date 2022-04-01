Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $35.02

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.02, but opened at $34.19. Ryerson shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 10,038 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Ryerson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.