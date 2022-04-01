Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,934. The company has a market cap of $155.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 2,016.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital (Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.