Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,934. The company has a market cap of $155.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Sachem Capital (Get Rating)
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
