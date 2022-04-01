SafeCoin Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $4,311.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

