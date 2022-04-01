Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Acquired by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,210 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group comprises approximately 2.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.63% of Safety Insurance Group worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,028,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 56,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.09. 765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

