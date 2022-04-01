Safex Token Trading 3% Higher This Week (SFT)

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Safex Token has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $495.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

