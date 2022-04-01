Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 32,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 11,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

About Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

