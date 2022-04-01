salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,717 shares of company stock worth $29,688,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.25. 5,754,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

