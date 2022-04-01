Sara Watts Acquires 3,164 Shares of Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Rating) insider Sara Watts bought 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.19 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of A$10,090.00 ($7,586.46).
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21.
About Trajan Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.