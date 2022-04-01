Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SARTF shares. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SARTF stock traded up $15.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.26. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 120. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.62. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $329.00 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.49.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

