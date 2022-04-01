Scala (XLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,596.00

Scala (XLA) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $24,596.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.69 or 0.07360389 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.05 or 0.99831351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

