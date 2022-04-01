Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target Lowered to €175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of SBGSY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,621. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

