Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Up 0.3%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.25 and last traded at $75.07. 827,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,204,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,288,000 after buying an additional 113,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,464,000 after buying an additional 63,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

