Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.56. 1,114,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,030,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

