Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $72.62 and a one year high of $82.47.
