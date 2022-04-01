Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Trading Up 0.3%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $54.01. Approximately 1,592,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,572,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.