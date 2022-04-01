Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Up 1.1%

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.86. 679,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,249,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.