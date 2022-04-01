Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Gap Down to $93.63

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.63, but opened at $91.01. Science Applications International shares last traded at $91.80, with a volume of 421 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

