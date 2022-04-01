SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Update

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 909,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.32. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

