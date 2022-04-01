ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $25.18 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $25.18 million and $33,276.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,647,183 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

