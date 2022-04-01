SEB Equity Research Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Buy

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 270.00 to 280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.97.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,496,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

