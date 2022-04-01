Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTON opened at $1.00 on Friday. Second Street Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.
About Second Street Capital (Get Rating)
