Secret Price Tops $5.91 (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Secret has a market cap of $965.12 million and approximately $30.73 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $5.91 or 0.00012710 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005438 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000820 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.03 or 0.00830153 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

