Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.41

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.41 and traded as low as $32.05. Security Federal shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 667 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

