Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.63

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.63 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.35 ($0.10). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 3,160,159 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of £311.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.63.

In other news, insider John Murray acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,339.01).

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

