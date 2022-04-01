Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Update

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 853,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

SXT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.40. 4,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,452 shares of company stock worth $3,098,900. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

