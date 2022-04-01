Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRTS shares. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $168.57 million, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

